FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Public School students head back to class Wednesday and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan says that could help solve some of the city’s water problems, at least for now.

“Getting people back in school, obviously getting in a routine, getting in a schedule we’ll see different times of the day where we see more pull on our water system than others,” she said.

Having fewer people at home during peak hours of the day is one short-term benefit, but she says a break from the excessive heat will also help.

“We haven’t had hardly any rain in the past couple weeks, really in the past month, compared to previous years and again we haven’t seen this kind of heat in a long time,” explained Mayor Sullivan.

The City of Fairhope declared a water emergency Monday, moving to phase 3 of their water conservation plan which prohibits irrigation. That also applies to the campuses in city limits.

Mayor Sullivan admits there are some do’s and dont’s that need to be adjusted in the current ordinance and those will be looked at later this year. But, for right now, she’s urging everyone to limit their usage until the city’s water towers can replenish what’s been pulled down. Officials expect the situation to improve within 48 hours as they eye a long-term fix.

“We’ll actually have a new well on site in the Spring of next year. We’ll also have a test well that we could pull from, if necessary and we have already started identifying the area for yet an additional well,” Sullivan added.

Until that happens, Mayor Sullivan is asking for everyone’s help. She knows the water usage will go up, as expected, once students are home again in the afternoons, but she’s urging everyone to cut back when possible.