Fairhope’s ‘Panini Pete’ giving back to employee of 15 years thanks to community’s support

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – He’s known as Panini Pete, owner of several Gulf Coast restaurants, but Pete Blohme is also a person who enjoys giving back through a non-profit organization he and longtime friend Robert Kabakoff created.

“We ended up creating a foundation where we can do special things for special people. We work with adults with developmental disabilities, veterans,” said Blohme.

The PR Foundation’s current project involves renovating a home for a Fairhope couple who could use the extra help.

“It’s in really, really, really bad shape of decay and asbestos and it really just needs to be scraped and redone and we’re going to do it,” he added.

“It feels awesome, great,” said Johnny, who will be the recipient of the gift.

He and his wife Krystal have been married for just two years. Johnny has worked for Pete for over 15 years. The two have created a bond that will last a lifetime and Pete knew he wanted to do something special for the couple.

“We’ve done everything from watching him carry the torch in special Olympics, bicycles, birthdays, man I helped teach Johnny how to shave,” said Blohme. “To be able to be married and have a full life and have love, have a job and have purpose it’s amazing to see it happen,” he continued.

The goal is to raise money for the project through restaurant events and donations. It may be a big task, but Pete says it’s all possible with the community’s support.

“I am very, very happy. I am very, very blessed,” added Krystal.