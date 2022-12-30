FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Like several other cities along the Gulf Coast, Fairhope is hosting a street party to bring in the New Year. The night will get started at 8:30 p.m. on the corner of Fairhope avenue and Church Street with the City Party Band.

The event will include children’s activities and a football viewing area. A ball drop and fireworks will begin at midnight.

“This is a free event so grab your friends, family, and party hats and join us as we ring in the new year in downtown Fairhope,” reads the release.

The event area will open at 6 p.m. so you are encouraged to get there early because it is “first come, first serve,” for seating.

Parking

The following street will not be available for parking beginning at 5 p.m.:

Fairhope Avenue from Section Street to Summit Street

Church Street from St. James Avenue to Magnolia Avenue

De La Mare Avenue

The parking garage off Magnolia Avenue and Church Street will be open in addition to downtown area parking. Handicap parking is available on Section Street as well as the parking lot behind Julwin’s.