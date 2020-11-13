Fairhope’s Lighting of the Trees will look a little different this year

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two things are bringing some changes to the Eastern Shore’s staple holiday event: The Lighting of the Trees.

First, many of the larger downtown trees were replaced with new ones because some were getting too tall, and others were causing problems for utilities and sidewalks. Initially, some were concerned about the aesthetic that would provide both in general – and for the holiday tree lighting.

Crews have already started to wrap the smaller Chinese Pistache with lights to see how they look and how they’ll hold up.

“The smaller trees actually look really great wrapped with the lights, when they get to be so big it’s almost like a net over the trees and they’re hard to wrap,” said new Mayor Sherry Sullivan. “And those branches are strong enough to hold the lights no problem.”

The city is also adjusting the layout to adhere to COVID-19 protocol. That includes larger areas blocked off for foot traffic, Mrs. Claus behind plexiglass, and take-home letters to Santa instead of a table where the kids can write them there.

The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 19.

