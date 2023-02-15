FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The famous downtown Fairhope clock has been completely fixed with clock hands pointing at the correct time. The clock broke and local watchmaker Luis Valencia offered to fix it.

Valencia said it was a challenge and it took almost five hours from start to finish to get this clock ticking once again.

“Finally to get it over with, you know obviously it was a little nerve wracking, trying to get the right mechanism to fit in this clock, and I did have to customize it a little bit and then the city is going to hook up power to it and get it cranked up so very excited to see it going again,” Valencia said.

Valencia explained that the old mechanism in the clock was not very user friendly, which is why it was constantly not working. The mechanism Valencia chose and built into the clock is able to be fixed quickly and withstand power outages.

“I put an adjustment on it so we can fix it immediately,” said Valencia. “I can fix it, Mr. Brenny can fix it, you know, the time will be right, 99.9% of the time.”

The price tag for the restored clock is around $1,500 and Mr. Richard Brenny was more than happy to cover it.

“Well it is our pleasure,” said Benny. “It’s the City of Fairhope, it is just wonderful to be able to give back.”