Fairhope’s Back-to-School drive, with the emphasis on ‘drive’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drive-through cap and gown pickup to end the school year, a drive-through school supply drive to begin the new one.

But this year, it looked a little different in Fairhope.

There were no water balloon fights, no bounce houses.

“Well, obviously, we didn’t get to have as much public participation that we like to,” said Lt. Shane Nolte. “We like to get out and be with the people that are coming and play with the kids, and we just didn’t get the chance to do that.”

Yet another engaging event disbanded by COVID-19.

But the police department still did everything they could to bring the happy, community vibes to this socially distanced event. They surprised families with food that officers brought straight to their cars while wearing their masks.

