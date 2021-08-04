Fairhope’s August Art Walk canceled

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Alabama, the Eastern Shore Art Center will not be hosting the First Friday Art Walk on Aug. 6.

“We are sad to make this announcement, but feel it is in the best interest of the community not to host a community-wide, free event, which has attracted between 400-800 attendees pre-pandemic. It is our hope that we’ll be back on schedule for September Art Walk,” Eastern Shore Art Center Executive Director Bryant Whelan said.

The Artists4Paws exhibit and auction benefiting The Haven will be extended to Sept. 3. To view items, visit www.artists4paws.com or stop by the Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC) at 401 Oak Ave. in Fairhope.

ESAC Galleries are open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear a mask.