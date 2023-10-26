FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Witches on bikes were everywhere in downtown Fairhope as the annual Witches Ride took place Thursday night, and it’s all for a good cause.

Lisa Atchley dressed up as a witch and participated in the ride.

“It’s for the Baldwin County Humane Society, it benefits them,” Atchley said.

Shelby Dye with the Baldwin County Humane Society said this year was the best year yet.

“We have raised a little over $80,000 at this event today,” Dye said.

They sold out of spots with over 700 witches riding through town. We spoke with one witch, Annabelle Smith, who said it’s nice to have a family fun event for Halloween.

“I do think that it allows families to have a fun and friendly activity versus going to a haunted house or something like that and the fact that it supports the animals, who doesn’t love that,” Smith said.

The money will go straight toward the dog’s and cat’s health care, shelter, and anything to take care of them.