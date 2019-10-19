Fairhope WWII veteran, father of 9, passes away

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — RJ Houston. Father. Husband. World War II veteran. Business owner. Purveyor of tough love.

“Daddy was a very loving person, but he was very strict,” said his daughter Helen Houston-Hall.

He was 93 years old, and left behind nine children, 31 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. His wife of 72 years, Augustine, passed before him.

A visitation for the Navy veteran was held in Fairhope Friday afternoon.

“He would say if you’re gonna play with those boys, you gotta not cry, you gotta be tough, you gotta run as fast as they can,” remembered his granddaughter Clarice Hall-Black. She says she took that advice to heart – even when she got older, joining the military herself. Several of her cousins and aunts and uncles did so under Houston’s inspiration as well.