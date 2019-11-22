Fairhope woman searches for missing ring after tree lighting event

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman in Fairhope is asking for your help in locating a special ring she lost during the annual tree lighting event Thursday night.

Tina Myers says she was with her husband and daughter in the fake snow area behind Coastal Alabama Community College when her ring slipped off. She purchased a metal detector last night in hopes of finding the ring, but so far it hasn’t turned up.

Her husband posted on social media Friday morning asking for the public’s help. When we arrived to Coastal Alabama Community College Friday morning we spotted a man looking for the ring with his metal detector. Myers says she didn’t know the man and is very appreciative of the community’s response and help.

We’re told her husband surprised her with the ring about 13 years ago, just before they got married.

The ring is described as a square diamond with a silver band. A $500 reward is being offered if you locate the ring.

Chad and Tina Myers both reside in Fairhope.

