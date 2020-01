FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman in Fairhope has reached the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro this week. Kim Merritt Pearson posted her accomplishment this week.

Mt. Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.

It’s a major climbing destination for people around the world.

Congrats on your accomplishment, Kim!

LATEST STORIES: