Fairhope woman has arrived in Birmingham to donate kidney to friend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WKRG)– Gennifer Taloney of Fairhope landed in Birmingham Friday to carry out the lifesaving mission of helping her friend, Todd Turner of Fairhope who is in kidney failure.

Taloney has agreed to undergo surgery at UAB to donate a kidney to Turner.

Gennifer Taloney arrives in Birmingham

Though Taloney admitted to being nervous in an interview with News 5 before departing for the Magic City, she traveled with a good sense of humor wearing a T-shirt that reads, ‘OF COURSE I’M A KIDNEY DONOR WHO WOULDN’T WANT A PIECE OF THIS’.

She departed the eastern shore before Turner who underwent his final dialysis treatment Friday morning and thanked the staff at Fresenius Eastern Shore for taking such good care of him.

Todd Turner receives final dialysis treatment, calling it “Bittersweet”

