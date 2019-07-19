Fairhope woman celebrates 103rd birthday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Josephine Moss celebrated her 103rd birthday Friday afternoon with friends and family at Fairhope Health & Rehab. Moss had plenty of stories to share with us, but she had a lot to say about her time visiting The White House.

“I had lunch with Mrs. Roosevelt,” she said.

Moss remembers times in her life as if they happened yesterday.

“Life is good to me. I taught Sunday school for 37 years and that was an accomplishment, just letting the Lord use me in such a marvelous way,” she said.

A surprise birthday celebration was held with cake and presents.