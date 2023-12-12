FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope woman is behind bars after a traffic stop Monday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. Monday, a swerving vehicle was pulled over near Fairhope Avenue. When officers approached the vehicle, they noticed the driver was under the influence, and Corrie Rogers was in the passenger seat.

Fairhope Police Department Lt. Shane Nolte said Rogers had active warrants from another agency but could not disclose what the warrants were for.

“When they spoke to Miss Rogers, they also found out that she had a warrant on her from another agency and that agency wanted her, so they took her into custody,” Nolte said.

Officers then asked if Rogers needed anything out of the vehicle, and she said she needed her purse.

“Procedure is you check that purse, you check that person before you put them in the car, and in her purse, they found a baggy with cocaine and fentanyl in it,” Nolte said.

Rogers is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held in the Baldwin County jail without bond.