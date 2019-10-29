Fairhope Witches Ride canceled due to weather

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope Witches Ride has been canceled. The group posted that the weather has affected their plans for Tuesday night.

The ball has been moved to Oak Hollow Farm at 6:30 p.m., according to their Facebook page.

