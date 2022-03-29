FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a trip Fairhope resident Ari Morgenstern won’t soon forget.

“I met a young woman who was 21. She came with nothing but a baby in one arm and a bag in the other. What I saw is heartbreak and tragedy, people who left everything and are now endeavoring a way to build a new life,” said Morgenstern Tuesday morning.

He serves with the national organization Christians United for Israel, a group of volunteers who spent time near Ukraine earlier this month on a mission to help those fleeing the country. Ari arrived back in the United States last week.

“The Ukrainian people are among if not the strongest people I’ve ever met and I’m in awe of their will to survive,” he said.

He shared images captured on that trip of the mothers, children and families who left everything in Ukraine when the war with Russia broke out. Ari and the group offered aid and relief from their post in Hungary.

“One young woman she described to me a beautiful life I think were her exact words. Family, friends, a good job and all of this was stolen from her in a moment when the barbarians from Moscow decided to invade her country,” Morgenstern added.

He says he witnessed incredible pain and suffering from those fleeing Ukraine who still have a tremendous journey ahead.

“A lot of these individuals are very strong, but it’s impossible not to cry. It’s impossible not to mourn the loss either of your own loved ones or the life you were forced to leave behind,” he continued.

Ari says if he’s called upon again to offer help he’ll travel instantly. Right now he’s not sure if, or when, that call will happen. He reminds everyone to do good and help those when you can.