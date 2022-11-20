FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friday was a busy night for firefighters in Fairhope. According to a post from the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to two fires simultaneously.

At 10:17 Friday night, crews were dispatched to respond to a fire at home on Second Street. While en route they received another call for a fire on Highway 104. Crews from Fairhope, MedStar, and Daphne were split to handle both calls. The call on Second street was an attic fire and Highway 104 was a chimney fire. Crews were back in service by about 2 am.

The post praised the other agencies like Baldwin 911 and Barnwell Fire for helping coordinate the response to both calls.