FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Volunteer Firefighters in Fairhope hit a record they hope they never have to repeat. According to a Facebook post, the Fairhope VFD says they recently broke their record for the most emergency calls they’ve received in a 24-hour period.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department responded to 14 calls. The post says many were for vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, and building alarms. This is a new record not including named storms. They hope it’s a record that won’t be broken and wanted to applaud their members for their hustle last weekend.