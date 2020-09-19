Fairhope Utilities’ Boil Water Notice rescinded

Baldwin County

Unedited press release from Fairhope, Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Alabama – The BOIL WATER NOTICE issued Friday, September 18th, by Fairhope
Utilities has been rescinded.

Bacteriological samples obtained from multiple points throughout the system are showing zero
bacteria in the water.

The water system is back to normal water operating procedures at this time

