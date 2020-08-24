Fairhope tree project continues with 24 additional trees

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope will be pulling up the trees that were planted downtown on Section Street last week.
24 additional Chinese pistache trees will be brought in. The city says these trees should help replace the ones that were planted last week. The new ones should be roughly 12 feet and grow to 35 feet at full adult.
The tree project began last Monday night in downtown Fairhope. Mayor Karin Wilson said the work was stopped so council members could discuss concerns about the project.
