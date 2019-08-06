Fairhope to start issuing tickets for teen vaping

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers and school resources are trying to stop what has been deemed an epidemic, and Fairhope officials think they may have the answer.

If you’re caught vaping at school, you’re not just going to get a detention, suspended, or a note home – you’re going to get a ticket. And a parent has to take you to court.

Fairhope Police, along with high school principal Jon Cardwell, hope the official citations deter students, and help get parents more involved in the process.

Tune in at 10 p.m. for the full story.