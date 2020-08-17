Fairhope to build police precinct on land donated by Walmart

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope is finalizing a deal with Walmart for a 12-acre plot of land the city will use for a new police precinct.

The land is behind the Fairhope Walmart, a spot that Mayor Karin Wilson says is one of the fastest growing areas in the city.

“We want to have a presence there,” she said. “Need another spot where not everyone is having to come downtown then go back out to police a 3-mile police jurisdiction that’s outside corporate limits.”

Additionally, she says the police department has grown significantly in the past couple of years, and officers need more space.

The city wants to get moving on this as soon as possible.

We will have more updates in the coming weeks.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories