Fairhope to build police precinct on land donated by Walmart

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope is finalizing a deal with Walmart for a 12-acre plot of land the city will use for a new police precinct.
The land is behind the Fairhope Walmart, a spot that Mayor Karin Wilson says is one of the fastest growing areas in the city.
“We want to have a presence there,” she said. “Need another spot where not everyone is having to come downtown then go back out to police a 3-mile police jurisdiction that’s outside corporate limits.”
Additionally, she says the police department has grown significantly in the past couple of years, and officers need more space.
The city wants to get moving on this as soon as possible.
We will have more updates in the coming weeks.
