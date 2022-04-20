FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope teenager who was placed on a ventilator following a serious motorcycle crash last Friday night is now breathing on his own.

Payton Nelson’s dad tells WKRG News 5 his 17-year-old son was taken off of the ventilator at Sacred Heart Hospital about 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

“He started talking two seconds later,” said Thomas Nelson.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been investigating the incident as a single-vehicle crash, but Payton’s family believes their son was the victim of a hit and run. The crash happened at County Road 13 near County Road 24.

Family members are hoping Payton will be able to shed some light on the crash in the coming days.

His family is hoping someone with information will come forward.