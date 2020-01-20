Fairhope teen jailed on pornography charges

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) Fairhope Police plan to release more information Tuesday on the weekend arrest of a teenager on child pornography charges.

The investigation began about a week ago after an alleged victim came forward with information about 19-year-old Jordan Williams.

That investigation led to his arrest over the weekend on almost two dozen charges including possession, distribution and production of pornography with minors.

Investigators say the victims are 14 to 16 years old. Police say they recovered photos and videos on Williams’ phone.

He was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Sunday just four days after being released from custody on harassment, criminal mischief and domestic violence strangulation charges.

Fairhope Police say the investigation into the latest charges continues and ask any other potential victims to please come forward.

Williams remains in the Baldwin County Jail on almost half a million dollars bond.

