Fairhope team serving lunch to raise money for trip

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope 8U All Stars 8 and under won District and they are headed to State this week with playoff games starting Thursday in Muscle Shoals.

The team is serving lunch today at Thyme on Section in Fairhope, hoping to raise enough money for their trip.

“This is a fundraiser to help pay their way to state up in Muscle Shoals. We’re trying to raise some donations for them to help pay their way and offset some of those costs,” said Assistant Coach Adrian Yots.

All tips will be going to the boys and there are several menu items that will be served for $5.00 (Tacos & Burgers).

Thyme on Section is located at 33 Section Street in downtown Fairhope.

The team is serving lunch until 2 p.m.