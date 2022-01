FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Street will be closed for a week due to road work starting Monday, Jan 31.

The road work will be conducted at Church Street at the Fairhope Avenue intersection. This intersection will be closed to traffic.

Although traffic will not be prohibited, the businesses on this street will remain open during construction.

The intersection of Church Street and Magnolia Avenue will also remain open.