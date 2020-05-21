Fairhope sewer system construction close to completion

FAIRHOPE, Ala, (WKRG) — While several residents in Fairhope are frustrated about the ongoing construction to repair the sewer system, the city said they understand the frustration and that work is close to being completed.

“We don’t hesitate to answer calls or respond to calls. We’re not just sitting here hoping this project goes away. There’s a price of doing business like this in the municipality. There’s a price for everybody to pay unfortunately,” said Fairhope Water/Sewer Superintendent Jay Whitman.

This leg of the project to repair the sewer system along portions of Section Street has caused closures and detours for about four weeks. However, the entire project has been going on for nearly a year.

City officials said they’ve been on schedule, and that repairing an older system just takes time.

They said the project is necessary because of the growth Fairhope has seen in recent years.

The roads will begin to reopen next week, with workers directing traffic as they begin paving the areas they had to dig up.

The entire project should be completed by the end of June.

“I know it hasn’t been fun, but it’s the right thing to do. We’re going to be way better off when it’s done. Hopefully we don’t have to come back and do something like this for years and years,” Whitman said.

The city said to expect additional work to the sewer system on different streets in the near future.

