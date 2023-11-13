FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department has confirmed that a sewage spill occurred on Sunday.

The spill reportedly happened at Pier Avenue and South Mobile Street and lasted an hour and a half. The cause of the issue was a grease blockage, according to the department.

The department said they believe around 7,500 gallons of sewage from a manhole spilled into a storm drain that leads to Mobile Bay. That area, they said, was cleaned and disinfected with bleach.

Residents should exercise caution when using water in the area for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any seafood caught nearby and wash your hands after touching it.

