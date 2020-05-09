Fairhope salon owner going to great lengths to reopen and keep clients safe

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An announcement Friday that most businesses in Alabama are being allowed to reopen. Among those businesses are hair salons. It’s something we’ve all been waiting for!

Brandi Hoover, owner of The Sanctuary Salon, tells WKRG News 5 that since Governor Ivey’s announcement allowing salons to open their doors once again, her phone hasn’t stopped ringing!

“After she made the announcement today our phones just blew up which is good news for business for salons. everyone’s excited to get back in the salon but we also want to make sure that we’re prepared and all of our equipment that’s coming in, we have to make sure it all comes in and that we’re ready for everyone.”

Hoover says the salon will reopen on May 18th. She said she and the other stylists will use the coming week to reschedule missed appointments and finish setting up the salon, with safety measures in place. For one, they’ve removed rugs and put plastic coverings over furniture.

“It’s very plain, but it’s to the point where we can sanitize and clean thoroughly at the end of each day. We will also be doing infared temperature checks at the car. So in your vehicle, our receptionist will come out and she will take your temperature and she’ll give you the tumbs up if you’re good, which means put your mask on and come to the door,” Hoover said.

No one will be allowed in the waiting room. Appointments will be spaced out where clients will go straight to their stylist, and there will be a maximum of four stylists in the salon at one time, spaced more than 6-feet apart. They’re preparing to work longer hours to catch up with demand. All of the stylists will wear masks, as well as face shields, and will sanitize their stations between clients.

Hoover says she and the other stylists have been preparing for this announcement allowing salons to reopen. And she even ordered one-time-use recyclable capes and towels they’ll be using until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

You can order a mask like the ones being used at The Sanctuary Salon here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTUMnax6F3Eq3GcoRGDrQD_GzbF_BHGRDc471nt4gU865OAQ/closedform