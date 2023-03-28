FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Rotary Club Steak Cook-Off is set for Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. on Bancroft Street in downtown Fairhope.

The cook-off is a fundraiser for the Fairhope Rotary Club “allowing the club to fund projects that enhance the quality of life for residents in Fairhope,” according to a release.

Tickets are $75 and available online for purchase. With a ticket, you are granted admittance to the cook-off, which includes steak freom more than 40 teams. Beverages including beer and soft drinks, and music will be provided. The Rebecca Berry Band will be performing.