Fairhope restaurant owner serving community on Thanksgiving, employees have the day off

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of Mr. Spuds in Fairhope is setting the table this Thanksgiving for those who need a warm meal.

“We’re going to do the turkey and dressing, ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, field peas, corn, roll and banana pudding,” said owner Fred Nolte.

Nolte is giving his employees the day off, but the restaurant on Highway 181 will be open on Thanksgiving Day. His family is planning to serve up 150 meals free of charge, but reservations are required.

“The business has exceeded my expectations and I just feel that’s the least I can do,” Nolte said.

He opened the restaurant two years ago, not quite sure what to expect. A global pandemic and staffing shortages have been hiccups during that time, but Nolte is thankful for how the community has embraced his restaurant.

“This community has supported us, so we wanted to try and give something back,” he added.

First responders and medical professionals can also make reservations. He’s extending the invitation to everyone, no questions asked.

“We have a lot of seniors who don’t have family in town. I want them to know they’re welcome. Single moms,” he continued.

Meals will be served at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, at noon and at 1 p.m. Reservations start this week and the offer is good until all 150 meals run out.