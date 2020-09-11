Fairhope restaurant offering free meals to first responders Friday

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A popular Fairhope restaurant is honoring first responders Friday.
District Hall is donating free pizzas to the Fairhope Police Department. Police officers, firefighters and EMTs will also receive a free medium pizza if they stop by the restaurant with proper ID.
