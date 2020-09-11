Fairhope restaurant offering free meals to first responders Friday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Jeff Rust and his daughter Harmony Rust Bodtke say they were extorted out of about $24,000 from inmates asking them to cough up money from behind bars. If they didn't oblige, they say the inmates threatened to beat their son and brother, Ryan, who was in prison with them.

"They had threatened to kill him, his whole back got slashed," Harmony said.