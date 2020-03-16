Fairhope restaurant offering free meals to Baldwin County students

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Fairhope restaurant is offering free meals for Baldwin County students. This as Alabama public schools are set to close starting Thursday.

It’s All Greek To Me says they will be offering free food for children and young teens, up to 15-years-old, between 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. starting Friday, and then from Monday through Friday the following weeks.

Children will have to show up to their restaurant, located at 108 N. Section Street in Fairhope, and there will be tables set up with food for them.

There will be soup, and or mac and cheese offered on rotation. One meal per child.

The restaurant owners say this is their way to give back to the community, as a lot of children depend on the meals the schools give them.

