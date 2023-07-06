FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – She knows dry conditions aren’t helping, but Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan is urging residents not to irrigate lawns during peak hours of the day.

“Right now we need people to conserve water,” she said Thursday.

Rock Creek and areas south of downtown are using the most water and that could force the city to move from voluntary conservation to a mandatory water warning if the demand doesn’t drop quickly, she says.

“We’re about 5 days in on reaching 90% of our capacity which throws us into that second phase. That means irrigate your lawns overnight, don’t continue to run water while you’re brushing your teeth. Do some of those things that everybody just takes for granted that we have running water,” Mayor Sullivan explained.

Phase One is a voluntary phase when the water demand hits 80% capacity. Phase Two is implemented when that demand reaches 90% capacity. Phase Three, a water emergency, is declared whenever that demand reaches 100% capacity.

Fairhope Water Conservation Plan.

Sullivan told us she expected a lot of the strain on the system to be resolved this year, but a supply chain issue has kept them from getting 24” pipe that’s desperately needed to reduce the problems.

“It is going to take a little bit longer to get those materials. We’re putting in water wells. We have not put a well in place in 15 years. We’re putting in pipe to move water to different areas of town,” she added.

That’s still likely to take another 6 months. Mayor Sullivan says a decision could come by the end of this week.