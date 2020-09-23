Fairhope residents thank power crews with parade

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope residents packed the downtown area Tuesday night to show their appreciation to power crews.

A short parade was held on Section Street with power trucks and linemen honking and waving to those who lined the street.

Power crews have been working throughout Fairhope and Baldwin County over the last week restoring service to thousands of residents.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories