Fairhope residents thank power crews with parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope residents packed the downtown area Tuesday night to show their appreciation to power crews.
A short parade was held on Section Street with power trucks and linemen honking and waving to those who lined the street.
Power crews have been working throughout Fairhope and Baldwin County over the last week restoring service to thousands of residents.
