FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a city council meeting held Monday night in Fairhope, residents and parents spoke out about books that some say are inappropriate that are on the young adult shelf at the library.

A crowded auditorium with people one by one going up to the podium to voice their opinions and concerns about 12 inappropriate books that are in the teen section in the Fairhope Public Library, portraying sexual and inappropriate content.

Brian Disanger filed the complaint. He represents the Faith, Family Freedom Coalition of Baldwin County.

“What we are asking is for these books to be moved from the children and teens section, into the adult section,” Dasinger said. “If the adults want to go and check these books out and give them to their children then I guess they can do that, but I would never give that graphic content to my kids.”

This is the list of books that are asked to be reviewed at least all of the books are confirmed to have graphic content.

We spoke with one couple, Gina and Martin Lanaux, who do not see a problem with young adults having access to the content.

“Martin was the chairman of the board of the Fairhope library for 25 years, so we feel very strongly that the community should support the library and trust the professionals who run it,” Gina said.

We spoke with a parent, Jada Pryor, who frequently takes her children to the library and came to the meeting to stand up against taking these books into a different section. She said access to the material is not as easy as people think, and the books should stay put for those who need them.

“I think kids these ages aren’t combing through the shelves trying to find these things,” Pryor said. “They are seeking it out online, which they have more access to.”

The Faith, Family, Freedom Coalition of Alabama asked that the 12 books be reviewed. It is unknown at this time when residents, parents and those concerned will have an answer to this topic.