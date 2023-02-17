FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – CR 44, better known as Twin Beech Rd. in Fairhope, is a dead end for now while construction on a new roundabout gets underway at CR 13.

“Even though the city has had it well advertised for several months that the road is going to be closed to put in the roundabout, still people just don’t quite know or just forget,” said Kirstin Jarvis who lives in the Fairfield Place subdivision.

That confusion has more drivers cutting through her neighborhood looking for a way around, but she says there’s only one way in and out and speeding is a big problem.

“I’m just worried for the children in our neighborhood, because we have lots of kids. We actually have some elderly folks that walk at nighttime and the residents of the neighborhood know to watch out, but if you’re not part of the neighborhood you don’t know to watch for those people,” she explained.

Signs are up reminding drivers of the closure which is expected to last through December. Still, Jarvis is asking for help until everyone is aware of the road work.

“A semi truck even came down yesterday not knowing that the road was closed and kind of ran out of room to turn around, so it took him several minutes to be able to turn the semi around and come back down Twin Beech,” said Jarvis.

Fairhope Police helped direct traffic Thursday, but she knows that’s not a longterm solution. The neighborhood homeowner’s association is now requesting additional signage from the city and county to make sure those hoping to use Fairfield Dr. as a detour know this isn’t the alternate route.