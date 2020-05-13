Fairhope residents may be asked to reduce water usage at home

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council called an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss issues with the city’s water system.

Council members will discuss whether to enact an ordinance mandating people limit water usage for about a week.

One of the city’s wells and two of the city’s water mains are down at the moment, Council President Jack Burrell told News 5 over the phone Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. We will have a crew there and will update you on air and online when a decision is made.

