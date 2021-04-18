Fairhope reports sewage spill following weekend of heavy rain

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Fairhope report a sewage spill following heavy rain this weekend. Here’s a news release from the Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department:

“…a sewage spill occurred in Fairhope April 17, 2021 at 15:10 and stopped April 18, 2021 at 0300 in the area of Valley Street Lift Station (419 Valley St, 30.513834, -87.898349). Severe weather this past week causing ground saturation with an additional 3 inches of rain in the last 12 hours caused an estimated SSO of 30,000 gallons to enter the ditch area that leads to Big Head Gully. The Fairhope Water and Wastewater department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.“