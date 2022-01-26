FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope post office was dedicated to former Alabama Congressman William “Jack” Jackson Edwards on Jan. 26 in honor of his career in public service.

Edwards died in 2019 after serving in Congress under five presidents in Alabama’s 1st congressional district. Bradley Byrne, who replaced Edwards in congress, sponsored H.R. 6418, the law that gave Edwards the honor.

The dedication ceremony was held at the post office building at 509 Fairhope Ave. and attended by members of Edwards’ family, legislative leaders, postal officials and members of the community.

Current and former Alabama congressmen Jerry Carl, Bradley Byrne and Jo Bonner gave remarks on Edwards’ accomplishments. Byrne sponsored the law to dedicate the post office in Edwards’ memory, which was approved Jan. 5.

A dedication plaque was unveiled by the Edwards family, the Congressional leaders and Steve Cruz, the U.S. postal service manager of post office operations. Remarks on behalf of the Edwards family were given by Richard Weavil.

Edwards served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years and under five presidents. He moved back to Mobile and worked on improving the local education, laws, environment and economy before his death in 2019.