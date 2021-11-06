Fairhope Public Library to host book sale event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Public Library is hosting a used book sale Nov. 18 for Fairhope residents.
The book sale will include:
- Holiday-themed books
- Cookbooks
- Fiction
- Religious works
- Children’s books
- DVD’s
- CD’s
- Audio books
- Non-fiction
- Mysteries
Other items included in the book sale are gift baskets, vintage books and puzzles, according to a news release from the Fairhope Public Library.
A $1 paperback section will also be included in the event.
The book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairhope Public Library, according to the release.