Fairhope Public Library to host book sale event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Public Library is hosting a used book sale Nov. 18 for Fairhope residents.

The book sale will include:

Holiday-themed books

Cookbooks

Fiction

Religious works

Children’s books

DVD’s

CD’s

Audio books

Non-fiction

Mysteries

Other items included in the book sale are gift baskets, vintage books and puzzles, according to a news release from the Fairhope Public Library.

A $1 paperback section will also be included in the event.

The book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairhope Public Library, according to the release.