Fairhope Public Library to host book sale event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Public Library is hosting a used book sale Nov. 18 for Fairhope residents. 

The book sale will include:

  • Holiday-themed books
  • Cookbooks
  • Fiction
  • Religious works
  • Children’s books
  • DVD’s 
  • CD’s 
  • Audio books
  • Non-fiction 
  • Mysteries 
Other items included in the book sale are gift baskets, vintage books and puzzles, according to a news release from the Fairhope Public Library.

A $1 paperback section will also be included in the event. 

The book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairhope Public Library, according to the release.

