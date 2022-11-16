Officials with the Fairhope Police Department are warning parents of a new trend going around with kids in the area.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Police Department are warning parents of a new trend going around with kids in the area.

According to a Facebook post from FPD, their officers have found several kids with vape pens that contained THC. Officials said there have been at least two students that have needed medical attention after using the vape pens.

We just want to make parents and students aware that these exist and what they look like. Fairhope Police Department