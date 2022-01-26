FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning residents of a phone scam that’s currently circulating across the county. Police say the scammer is calling people representing himself as an officer with the department.

“If you call the number back, you will get a voicemail saying Fairhope Police Warrant and Citation Division. They are fishing for information by asking you to verify yourself with personal information such as your driver’s license number,” a post read Wednesday afternoon on the Fairhope Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police remind residents not to share private information over the phone with these individuals. They ask you to call (251) 928-2385 if you have any concerns.