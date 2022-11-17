FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a trend Fairhope Police want to stop.

“Truly, the way drugs are going now and things are going around you don’t know what’s in something like that,” said Lt. Shane Nolte.

Vaping has become popular with teenagers in recent years, but lately police have found some of those vape pens are filled with something other than nicotine. THC is becoming more common.

“It’s the active ingredient in marijuana. It’s the derivative of that. With those vape pens the problem you run into when they’ve got THC in them it’s a higher content,” said Nolte.

School resource officers have confiscated more vape pens recently than ever before, he says. In one case two teens needed medical attention after vaping with THC. Nolte says other drugs could be mixed in creating a dangerous combination.

“They weren’t feeling good. It obviously made them sick. It’s something you don’t know what they’re getting, especially in the days of fentanyl and all that’s going around. We don’t know what’s in these, or what could be in these,” he explained.

Police say right now the problem is mainly with high school students, but middle school students have also been caught. That’s why SRO’s are talking with teens and soon officers will meet with parents to discuss the risks and point out what they need to look for.

“We’re starting to work on a few things to push this out more,” Lt. Nolte added.