Fairhope Police use new app to fight crime

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not designed for emergency situations, but Fairhope Police are ready to fight crime one tip at a time through a new smartphone app.

“We are able to get a lot of information that normally people don’t feel comfortable just calling and giving us,” said Lt. Shane Nolte.

It’s been a busy start to the new year for law enforcement. It’s a big help any time residents can lend a hand.

“Not long ago we had the kids riding around shooting BB guns at cars. People don’t always feel comfortable calling and giving that information and all of what they have seen, but it’s a more anonymous or easier way for them to send us the tip,” said Nolte.

He’s referring to an incident in February when 25 vehicles were damaged by a BB gun over the span of just a few hours. Nolte says he has no doubt the new app will keep streets safer.

“As people know that technology is out there and that you’re willing to share it and you’re willing to help us and get that information to us it does help drive the crime rate down,” he added.

The department made 113 arrests in February. Fairhope Police credit the public for being their extra eyes and ears. Residents can now get alerts sent directly to their phones. They can also find important numbers for staff and stay connected with other parts of the city, too.

iPhone users can search ‘City of Fairhope’ in the app store to download the new tool.