Fairhope police: Teen accidentally shot in driveway

UPDATE (8:16 PM) - A suspect was shot and killed by police in Daphne this afternoon. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Read the full press release below:

On Friday April 17, 2020, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU)was requested by the Daphne Police Department to conduct an officerinvolved shooting investigation.At approximately 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Daphmontcommunity in Daphne, Alabama to investigate the report of a person pointinga firearm at his neighbors. After arriving at the scene of this complaint theofficers determined that Derick L. Powe had been acting erraticallythroughout the day and fired at least one shot. He later came out of hisresidence and pointed a gun at his neighbors again, which prompted theofficer’s response.Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect, but while talking with thevictims the officers were notified that Mr. Powe was driving by. Theinvestigating officers got into their vehicles and attempted to conduct a trafficstop.At approximately 3:00 p.m. the officers made contact with Mr. Powe. Theygave him verbal commands to walk to the officers with his hands visible.During their initial encounter, Mr. Powe presented a firearm and he was shotby the officers. Mr. Powe succumbed to his injuries at the scene.Members of the BCMCU will continue its independent investigation of thisincident. The investigation is still in its early stages and crime sceneinvestigators will be working into the night. We ask that everyone avoid thearea of the shooting until we clear the scene. More information will bereleased next week.