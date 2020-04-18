Fairhope police: Teen accidentally shot in driveway

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE. Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Lt. Shane Nolte said the department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Nolte said a teenager was shot in the driveway of a home behind Fairhope Middle School near Founders Drive. Police are investigating this as an accidental shooting. The teenager is at University Hospital and is expected to survive.

