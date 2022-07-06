FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Golf carts are a popular mode of transportation for getting around downtown Fairhope, but not all drivers are following the rules of the road.

Some golf cart operators are driving on the more reckless side, violating rules and regulations, according to Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department.

“We run into a lot of situations where one they don’t have a tag or they don’t have a seatbelt,” said Nolte. “Over the weekend we dealt with some that were drinking beers, they were driving and that’s an open container plus you can get a DUI.”

Golf carts are available to purchase in downtown Fairhope, but before you do so, there are several steps you need to take before hitting the road.

“Same rules as an automobile so you’re supposed to be a licensed driver, you’re supposed to have insurance for the cart and the cart is supposed to be classified as a low-speed vehicle in order to operate it on the streets of Fairhope,” said Steve Weaver, a sales associate at H&M Golf Cart Sales.

Aside from reckless driving, Fairhope Police are citing more citations for improper parking.

“Golf carts obviously fit in a place that a car won’t, so people just park wherever. Those vehicles also need to be parked legally in a parking spot. We find them in the marked down spots near stop signs that they’re not supposed to be,” said Nolte.

Driving a Golf cart carries the same responsibility as driving a vehicle. If you don’t follow the rules, you can be cited or even arrested, according to the Fairhope Police Department.