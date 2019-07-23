Fairhope Police search for runaway 16-year-old boy

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is looking for 16-year-old John Kean who left his home Sunday morning and has not returned home.

Police say Kean left a note to his mother stating that he was en route to New York. It is possible that he headed to New Orleans to take a train north.

Police do not know what Kean was wearing when he left, and he did not take any electronics that are traceable with him.

If anyone knows of where Kean is, please call Lt. Nolte with FPD at (251) 928-2385.