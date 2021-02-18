Fairhope police say several vehicles targeted by pellet gun, public’s help needed

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Fairhope PD, someone using a pellet/bbgun has targeted several vehicles in the past few hours Thursday.

Fairhope Police say, “We are currently working multiple criminal mischief cases involving the use of a pellet/bb gun.” Just last week Fairhope Police were investigating two incidents that occurred last weekend involving windows being shot at a home in the River Oaks subdivision.

Another incident occurred on Founder’s Drive where vehicle windows were shot with a pellet gun, according to police.

If you have any information please contact the Fairhope department at 928-2385.