Fairhope Police say Ring App falsely reported mass shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope police are trying to clear up a misunderstanding with operators of the Ring Neighboorhood app.

Friday, app users were notified of an alleged mass shooting in Fairhope. The alert says a shooting happened and four people were shot: two killed and two in critical condition. Officers say the alert was a mistake and nothing like that ever happened. They’re trying to get the makers of the app to remove the notification.

